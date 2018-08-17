WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'

Richard Roeper helps you decide whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

It's the weekend, and our film critic, Richard Roeper, stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office.

"Mile 22" - SAVE

Mark Wahlberg plays an elite American intelligence officer trying to smuggle another mysterious officer with sensitive information out of the country.

"The Miseducation of Cameron Post" - SPEND
A teenage girl is forced into a gay conversion therapy center by her conservative guardians.

"Crazy Rich Asians" - SPEND
The romantic comedy is about a New Yorker who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family... she then finds out they're one of the wealthiest families in the country.
