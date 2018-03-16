WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: Film critic Richard Roeper reviews 'Tomb Raider,' 'Love, Simon,' more

EMBED </>More Videos

Our good friend and film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether we should spend or save at the box office this weekend. (WLS)

Film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

"Tomb Raider" - SAVE

Alicia Vikander stars as Lara Croft as she sets out on a mission to solve the mystery of her father's disappearance.
Watch a trailer

"7 Days in Entebbe" - SAVE
Inspired by true events, "7 Days in Entebbe" depicts one of the most daring rescue missions ever attempted.
Watch a trailer

"Love, Simon" - SPEND
"Love Simon" is about a closeted gay teenager who falls in love with a stranger online.
Watch a trailer
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVERoeper's Reviewsmovie reviewmovies
WINDY CITY LIVE
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Val and Ryan throw a surprise 80th anniversary party for Palace Grill
LaVar Ball discusses Junior Basketball Association game in Chicago
Next on Windy City LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Spend or Save: 'Christopher Robin,' 'The Spy Who Dumped Me,' 'Like Father'
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Aerosmith's Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop playing band's music
Next season of 'Big Bang Theory' will be its last
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News