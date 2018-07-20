WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: 'Mamma Mia!,' 'Eighth Grade,' 'Blindspotting,' 'The Equalizer 2'

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Roeper helps you to decide whether to spend or save at the box office. (WLS)

Our film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us whether to spend or save at the box office this weekend.

"The Equalizer 2" - SPEND

Denzel Washington is back for the sequel to "The Equalizer." He plays a retired CIA agent seeking revenge after the death of a loved one.

"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" - SAVE
A pregnant Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, learns more about her mother's past in this sequel to "Mamma Mia!"

"Eighth Grade" - SPEND
A teenager tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before heading off to high school.

"Blindspotting" - SPEND
"Blindspotting" follows a convicted felon, played by Daveed Diggs, who tries to make it through the final three days of his yearlong probation for a chance at a new beginning. You can watch the trailer here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVERoeper's Reviewsmovie reviewmovie news
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Bo Burnham discusses first feature film, 'Eighth Grade'
4 Star Chicagoan: Chicago Lights Urban Farm
2 Minute Warning: Chance The Rapper
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Next on Windy City LIVE
Bo Burnham discusses first feature film, 'Eighth Grade'
2 Minute Warning: Chance The Rapper
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Duck boat sinks in Branson on Table Rock Lake, killing 17
Woman, 22, struck by lightning at Country Thunder
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Roseanne defends Valerie Jarrett tweet on YouTube
Arkansas man sentenced for selling guns in Chicago area
Cohen recorded Trump's talk of paying ex-Playboy model, sources say
VIDEO: Armed carjackers in Bucktown get away with 2018 Range Rover, wallets
Mega Millions jackpot at $433M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Show More
Special Olympics Flame of Eternal Hope dedication at Soldier Field
Police: Thieves walk out with more than $300 in groceries
Boy, 3, left behind in hot day care van after field trip dies
Burberry burned more than $33M of unsold merchandise
Man dies from bacterial infection after eating raw oysters
More News