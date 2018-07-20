Spend or Save: 'Mamma Mia!,' 'Eighth Grade,' 'Blindspotting,' 'The Equalizer 2'

"The Equalizer 2" - SPEND
Denzel Washington is back for the sequel to "The Equalizer." He plays a retired CIA agent seeking revenge after the death of a loved one.
"Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!" - SAVE
A pregnant Sophie, played by Amanda Seyfried, learns more about her mother's past in this sequel to "Mamma Mia!"
"Eighth Grade" - SPEND
A teenager tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before heading off to high school.
"Blindspotting" - SPEND
"Blindspotting" follows a convicted felon, played by Daveed Diggs, who tries to make it through the final three days of his yearlong probation for a chance at a new beginning. You can watch the trailer here.