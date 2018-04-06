WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: Film Critic Richard Roeper reviews new movies

Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us what movies are worth your money at the box office this weekend. (WLS)

Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us what movies are worth your money at the box office this weekend.
"A Quiet Place" - SPEND
A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.
"Chappaquiddick" - SPEND
Based on real life events, this movie depicts Ted Kennedy's involvement in a fatal car accident.
"Blockers" - SAVE
A group of parents try to stop their teens from losing their virginity on prom night.
