Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us what movies are worth your money at the box office this weekend.
"A Quiet Place" - SPEND
A family is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.
Watch the trailer HERE.
"Chappaquiddick" - SPEND
Based on real life events, this movie depicts Ted Kennedy's involvement in a fatal car accident.
Watch the trailer HERE.
"Blockers" - SAVE
A group of parents try to stop their teens from losing their virginity on prom night.
Watch the trailer HERE.
