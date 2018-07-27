WINDY CITY LIVE

Spend or Save: 'Very Cavallari,' 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

EMBED </>More Videos

Richard Roeper reviews new movies and TV shows. (WLS)

Whether you plan to go to the movies or watch new TV shows at home this weekend, our film critic Richard Roeper stopped by to tell us what's worth your time and money.


"Mission: Impossible - Fallout" - SPEND
Tom Cruise is back for the sixth installment of the "Mission Impossible" series to play a spy racing against time after a mission goes wrong.

"Very Cavallari"

It's been eight years since we've seen Kristen Cavallari on MTV's "The Hills." Now she's back with her own reality show that examines her life as a business woman, mom and wife to former Chicago Bears quarterback, Jay Cutler.



Check out Richard Roeper's Chicago Sun-Times column on Jay Cutler's role in "Very Cavallari" here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVERoeper's Reviewsmoviemovie review
WINDY CITY LIVE
4 Star Chicagoan: Evan J. Roberts
2 Minute Warning: Bob Saget
Dr. Hiram and Joronda Crawford talk about Pacific Garden Mission
franklyHANK: 'Hamilton,' Natalie Wood, 'Game of Thrones' and 29Rooms
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2 Minute Warning: Bob Saget
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
LISTEN: 911 call from Demi Lovato's home released
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Small plane lands on Lake Shore Drive
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Boy, 10, missing from Lansing
Hundreds attend funeral for father, 3 kids killed in duck boat accident
Police: Man shot to death in Roseland
Show More
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
More News