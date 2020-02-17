Arts & Entertainment

Filmmaker Spike Lee joins South Side church service during NBA All-Star Weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Director Spike Lee spoke at a church service on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning.

The filmmaker and creator of "Chi-Raq," a movie about a group of women organizing against violence on the city's South Side, came to town for the NBA All-Star Weekend.

Lee spoke at Saint Sabina's Church, sharing a message for parents of children who aspire to be filmmakers.

"Give them guidance, and let them know the pitfalls and how hard this industry is, just art in general. But do not kill their dream, " Lee said.

Lee, who has ties to Chicago, also told the congregation that he considers Saint Sabina his spiritual home.
