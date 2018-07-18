Stacy Keach returns as Ernest Hemingway in 'Pamplona'

Stacy Keach has returned to the Goodman Theatre to star in "Pamplona."
Keach first took the role of Ernest Hemingway in "Pamplona" last year, but suffered a mild heart attack on opening night. His health shut down the production, but he's back to finish what he started.
He stopped by WCL to talk about the original run of "Pamplona" and what it's like to step into the role once again.
Keach has a long list of film, television and stage credits, including tough detective Mike Hammer in "The New Mike Hammer" and "Mike Hammer, Private Eye." He also portrayed Matt La Blanc's dad in "Man with a Plan," a Catholic Archbishop in "Blue Bloods" and voiced HK Duff in "The Simpsons."
On film, Keach appeared in "The Bourne Legacy," "Cell," "Truth," and "Planes." He won a Golden Globe for his work as Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 mini-series "Hemingway."
Live theater is also a passion of Keach's, who is trained as a Shakespeare actor and has starred in many productions at the Goodman under Artistic Director Robert Falls.
"Pamplona" runs through August 19. Visit the Goodman Theatre website for information and tickets at www.goodmantheatre.org.
