Star of 'Dog Days' and Oak Park native Thomas Lennon visits WCL

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Lennon, who stars in the upcoming LD Entertainment film "Dog Days," joins Windy City Live to talk about his role.

Best known for his roles in "Reno 911!," "17 Again" and "I Love You, Man," Oak Park native Thomas joins an ensemble cast in "Dog Days" of Eva Longoria, Nina Dobrev, Finn Wolfhard and Vanessa Hudgens as a group of interconnected people in Los Angeles who are brought together by their lovable canine counterparts. The film opened nationwide on Wednesday, August 8.

Website: DogDaysTheFilm.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DogDaysTheFilm
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DogDaysTheFilm/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DogDaysTheFilm/
#DogDays
