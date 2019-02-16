STAR WARS

'Star Wars: Episode IX' director JJ Abrams shares emotional cast photo as shooting wraps

These are the Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm movies hitting the big screen in 2019. (JJ Abrams/Twitter)

"Star Wars: Episode IX" director JJ Abrams is giving fans a peek behind the curtain at the hotly anticipated film in honor of the movie's last day of shooting.

Abrams took to Twitter Friday to share a photo featuring cast members Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac. Presumably taken on set somewhere in the desert, the photo shows the three actors locked in an emotional embrace. Crew members and camera equipment are visible behind the three actors.

Abrams wrote that it "feels impossible" that the crew wrapped photography Friday.



"There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast," Abrams said. "I'm forever indebted to you all."

Ridley and Boyega both chimed in, with Boyega writing on Twitter that it "has been a joy to be in these movies surrounded by amazing people" and Ridley sharing a heart emoji on Instagram.

"Episode IX" is the final installment of the Skywalker saga. Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo and Billie Lourd are set to return to the cast. Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant and Keri Russell will join the cast.

Franchise veterans Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels and Billy Dee Williams will also appear, and Carrie Fisher will make an appearance using footage shot for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

"Star Wars: Episode IX" hits theaters in the United States Dec. 20, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
