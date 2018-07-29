STAR WARS

New 'Star Wars' to unveil unused footage of Carrie Fisher

The late Carrie Fisher will be in the next "Star Wars" movie even though she passed away two years ago.

Writer and director J.J. Abrams said unreleased footage of the actress will be used in "Star Wars: Episode IX" to bring her character's story to "a satisfying conclusion."
He said recasting Fisher or using CGI to recreate her were not the right options.

"Star Wars: Episode IX" is scheduled to be released in December of 2019.

The movie is from Walt Disney Studio, owned by the same parent company as ABC7.
