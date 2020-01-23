Arts & Entertainment

Season 3 of 'Station 19' premieres Thursday with 'Grey's Anatomy' crossover episode

Season three of "Station 19" premieres Thursday night, and the team of firefighters rush to rescue some of their own after a car crashes into Joe's Bar.

Jason George plays Ben on "Station 19," also known as Miranda Bailey's husband, he joined ABC7 Thursday for a preview.

At the winter finale of "Grey's Anatomy," Ben and Bailey suffered a miscarriage, George said. And Ben went to a bar while Bailey said she wanted some time alone.

That's when a car crashes into the watering hole.

"We have to use all of our skills to try to save people," George said.

He also said he enjoys merging the casts of two shows, but it can become "a lot of scheduling nightmares."

Station 19 is premiering at a new time, 7 p.m., on ABC7.
