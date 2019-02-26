ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Stay informed: 3 top government and politics events in Chicago this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
Looking to get involved in politics and government?

From conflicts over U.S. policy on immigration to the media's coverage of political candidates, we found top events this week that connect you to the wide world of civics and political engagement in Chicago.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Fellow Claire McCaskill "Schrodinger's Candidate: How the Media Impacts Politics" (Guest: Jonathan Martin)





If you're hooked on politics, join outgoing Missouri Senator Claire McCaskell, a red-state Democrat. As part of McCaskill's ongoing series, "Having the Blues in a Red Place," this segment features a talk with the Jonathan Martin, a political correspondent for "The New York Times," about political coverage trends.

When: Wednesday, February 27, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Where: Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art of Leading (Students Only)





Calling University of Chicago students! If social justice is your passion, this Wednesday learn more about the work of Obama Foundation Scholars on social and policy issues, ranging from the environment to education. Presented by the Center for Identity and Inclusion and the Institute of Politics, this program includes a panel discussion with the Scholars and breakout sessions over dinner.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 27, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Center for Identity + Inclusion, 5710 S. Woodlawn
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

ChiElect: Fellow Laura Washington "What Just Happened?"





Stay informed of local politics. Join Laura Washington for a "ChiElect 2019" seminar as she unpacks the results of Tuesday's Mayoral election. With special guest Politico reporter Shia Kapos, Washington will discuss lessons learned and challenges ahead for the second round.

When: Thursday, Feb. 28, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Where: Institute of Politics, 5707 S. Woodlawn Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
