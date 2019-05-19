Arts & Entertainment

Memorial Day 2019: Chicago weekend staycation ideas

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events joined ABC7 to talk about events happening in Chicago this Memorial Day weekend.

Chicago's Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony

4th Annual Chicago House Music Conference & Festival

goat island archive - we have discovered the performance by making it

National Veterans Art Museum Triennial: On War & Survival

Bronzeville Echoes: Faces and Places of Chicago's African American Music
