Steppenwolf Theatre breaking ground on expansion Tuesday

Chicago's world famous Steppenwolf Theatre is breaking ground on an expansion Tuesday.

The plan for a new building on the Halsted campus has been in the works for two decades.

Tuesday morning, a video will be presented in the theatre detailing what's ahead with the Steppenwolf expansion. Ensemble members, civic leaders, architects and others will share details about the theater's feature.

Then the guests move outside for the groundbreaking at 1646 N Halsted St.
