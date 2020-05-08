'Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soiree' virtual gala celebrates education program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Pants Optional: A Steppenwolf Soiree" is a virtual gala focusing on the theatre's educational program. Tony winner, Oscar nominee and Steppenwolf ensemble member Joan Allen is co-chair of the gala and says this one is for the young people.
"There will be Zooming in, there will be ensemble members asking questions of them. And there's a DJ that will come at a certain point," Allen said.
Famous faces will also be joining the soiree.
"I know that Jon Malkovich is coming in. I believe Laurie Metcalf is coming in," Allen said. "I think they are still pulling everything together at this point. I know Chris Rock is going to be there. Armie Hammer will be there. Clare Danes... There might be additional surprise guests throughout the evening as well.
"I'm joining virtually like everybody else and waiting for the dance party after the gala like everybody else," Laurie Metcalf said.
The fundraiser helps bring back Steppenwolf's last play, "I'm Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter."
"Audiences were loving it, young adults and adults alike," said Allen. "And it got cut short because of the virus and they're hoping to raise money to remount that production."
The gala is free, a Grammy award winning DJ spins tunes, and it al livestreams Saturday at 6:30 p.m. You can get more information at www.steppenwolf.org/
