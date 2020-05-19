'Story of Soaps,' 2-hour television event from ABC and People

There are endless, outrageous plots from past and present.Soaps are guilty pleasures viewers have indulged in, spanning generations.The "Story of Soaps," a two-hour television event from ABC and People, debuts Tuesday night."The Story of Soaps" explores how no genre of television has laid deeper roots into our cultural consciousness and serialized storytelling than the soap opera, according to an ABC release.It features a panel of experts and voices including Alec Baldwin, Carol Burnett, Andy Cohen, Bryan Cranston, Vivica Fox, Susan Lucci, John Stamos, Chandra Wison and more.The "Story of Soaps" airs after The Last Dance from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. central.