Stranger Than Fiction film series celebrates the art of the documentary at the Gene Siskel Film Center

The Gene Siskel Film Center will hold the Stranger Than Fiction Documentary Film Festival.

Documentaries teach us about the people, places, and social issues we may otherwise never come face-to-face with.

And right now, the Gene Siskel Film Center is celebrating the art of the documentary at the Stranger than Fiction Film Series.

The series lasts the entire month of January.
Featured Documentaries:

Family in Transition

Genesis 2.0

The Sunday Sessions

Impulso

Owned, A Tale of Two Americas
Paternal Rites

'63 Boycott

F*** Your Hair

On Her Shoulders

Silicone Soul

For more more information about Stranger Than Fiction visit: https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/strangerthanfiction
