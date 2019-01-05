Stranger Than Fiction film series celebrates the art of the documentary at the Gene Siskel Film Center

CHICAGO (WLS) --Documentaries teach us about the people, places, and social issues we may otherwise never come face-to-face with.
And right now, the Gene Siskel Film Center is celebrating the art of the documentary at the Stranger than Fiction Film Series.
The series lasts the entire month of January.
Featured Documentaries:
Family in Transition
Genesis 2.0
The Sunday Sessions
Impulso
Owned, A Tale of Two Americas
Paternal Rites
'63 Boycott
F*** Your Hair
On Her Shoulders
Silicone Soul
For more more information about Stranger Than Fiction visit: https://www.siskelfilmcenter.org/strangerthanfiction