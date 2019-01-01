ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Stranger Things' season 3 gets release date

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July.

CNN
It's a good thing you will probably already be off for the Fourth of July.

That's because Netflix has announced that's the day it will release the eagerly awaited new season of its hit, "Stranger Things."

The streaming giant used the New Year's holiday to tweet an image showing the show's cast with fireworks and the words "July 4."

Netflix also released a video showing footage of the countdown on Dick Clark's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" in 1985 (the year in which the new season is set) before revealing the premiere date.

Netflix has been teasing the new season for months.

WATCH: Stranger Things Season 3 teaser
EMBED More News Videos

'Stranger Things' season 3 trailer (YouTube)



Last month, it released a brief trailer featuring the episode titles.

In July, the streaming service put out a trailer that featured a faux advertisement for Starcourt Mall, which appears to be the center of serious action.

The sci-fi/horror series set in fictitious Hawkins, Indiana, has been a huge breakout hit for Netflix.

In March, executive producer Shawn Levy gave attendees at the PaleyFest television festival some scoop on what would be going down in season 3.

According to the The Hollywood Reporter, Levy shared that Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown; Mike, played by Finn Wolfhard; Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin; and Max, played by Sadie Sink, would be all be enjoying coupledom.
"Mike and Eleven and are going strong, so that's a relationship that continues, and same with Mad Max and Lucas," Levy reportedly said. "But again, they're like 13- or 14-year-old kids, so what does romance mean at that stage of life? It can never be simple and stable relationships and there's fun to that instability."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Countdown Chicago 2019
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
New Year's babies born at Chicago area hospitals
First Chicago shooting victim of 2019 is boy, 12, shot through window at home
Illinois priest accused of child sex abuse has gone missing
Mega Millions jackpot at $425M for winning numbers drawing tonight
'Dad's Book' helped generations of fathers celebrate children's births at Oak Park hospital
Police search for shooter after USPS worker shot in Elk Grove Village
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
AP: Vatican letter undermines US cardinal on abuse
Show More
Stolen car crashes into CTA bus
DUI suspect gets foot stuck in steering wheel while trying to flee crash
Roger Federer defeats Serena Williams as she calls him 'greatest of all-time'
4 men accused of stealing $500K in tequila
More News