Arts & Entertainment

Striking CSO musicians hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members

EMBED <>More Videos

Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians will get some high-profile support Tuesday as the organization cancels more concerts.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians got some high-profile support Tuesday as the organization cancels more concerts.

Cast and crew members from "Hamilton," "A Bronx Tale," "Chicago Fire," and "The Second City" and more joined the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on the picket line.

RELATED: Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians go on strike

CSO musicians are on strike, fighting for better wages, health benefits, and retirement plans. All Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association concerts have been canceled through next Monday because of the strike, which is entering its second week.

A spokesperson for the CSO said Tuesday in a statement, "The arts in Chicago are part of what makes our city great and a destination for audiences from around the world. The current strike has led to canceled concerts. The Association remains committed to reaching consensus on a new agreement that provides our exceptional musicians with a generous and sustainable compensation package, and we look forward to resuming negotiations soon."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoloopbusinessmusicstrike
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Riccardo Muti meets with striking CSO musicians Tuesday
CSO musicians go on strike
TOP STORIES
Jason Van Dyke resentencing bid rejected by Illinois Supreme Court
Wendy's manager charged with child sex assault
3 dead as hundreds of homes flooded across Midwest
Hairstylist loses life savings to catfish using US Marine's picture
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
LIVE UPDATE on day 3 of fires burning at ITC facility
Corona missing child: Investigators, plumber spotted at boy's home
Show More
Family speaks out after video shows officer hitting woman
Man carjacked at gunpoint on Near North Side
Last supermoon of 2019 will fall on first day of spring
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
New Zealand PM vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety
More TOP STORIES News