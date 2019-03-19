Striking CSO musicians hold rally with 'Hamilton,' 'A Bronx Tale' cast members

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Striking Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians got some high-profile support Tuesday as the organization cancels more concerts.Cast and crew members from "Hamilton," "A Bronx Tale," "Chicago Fire," and "The Second City" and more joined the musicians of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on the picket line.CSO musicians are on strike, fighting for better wages, health benefits, and retirement plans. All Chicago Symphony Orchestra Association concerts have been canceled through next Monday because of the strike, which is entering its second week.A spokesperson for the CSO said Tuesday in a statement, "The arts in Chicago are part of what makes our city great and a destination for audiences from around the world. The current strike has led to canceled concerts. The Association remains committed to reaching consensus on a new agreement that provides our exceptional musicians with a generous and sustainable compensation package, and we look forward to resuming negotiations soon."