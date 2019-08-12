Broadway in Chicago

Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert features 'My Fair Lady'

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Broadway in Chicago's Annual Summer Concert is Monday night, marking 17 years of hosting the event.

Janet Davies was joined by one of the stars of "My Fair Lady," who is really breaking the mold.

12 shows are participating in the concert this year including: Mean Girls, Frozen, The Band' s Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, My Fair Lady, Jesus Christ Superstar, Once On This Island, Phantom Of The Opera, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Hamilton and Teatro Zinzanni.

My Fair Lady will play Broadway in Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph) from March 24 - April 12, 2020.

Broadway in Chicago's Annual Summer Concert at Millennium Park is Monday, August 12 at 6:15 p.m. and is a free event.

Patrons should plan to arrive early. The park will close once it reaches capacity.

For more information, please visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.
