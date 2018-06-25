WINDY CITY LIVE

Summer family fun with Raging Waves and Bubba the Alligator

EMBED </>More Videos

There's tons of fun for the entire family this summer at Raging Waves, the largest waterpark in Illinois. (WLS)

There's tons of fun for the entire family this summer at Raging Waves, the largest waterpark in Illinois. There are new attractions and of course one can't head to Raging Waves without checking out Bubba the Alligator.

Enter for your chance to win a family four pack by clicking on the 'Promotions' icon at WindyCityLive.com.

For more on Raging Waves water park, visit: http://www.ragingwaves.com/

Check out Jim Nesci and his Cold Blooded Creatures at Raging Waves this summer on June 29, July 4, July 20, August 3, August 9.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentWindy City LIVE
WINDY CITY LIVE
Teens learn tech at Bit Space
Spend or Save: 'Crazy Rich Asians,' 'Mile 22,' 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'
4 Star Chicagoan: Dan Gibbons
WCL season 7: That's a wrap!
WCL launches new segment: Windy City Law
More Windy City LIVE
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Get your groove on this weekend at SummerDance Celebration
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Hundreds of students walk out of Andy Gross show at Purdue University
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
190 North - August 19, 2018
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
2 persons of interest questioned in deaths of 2 missing teens released
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Cubs' Yu Darvish done for season after MRI reveals stress reaction
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Show More
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
More News