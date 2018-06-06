WINDY CITY LIVE

Summer Getaway Destination: Cedar Point Amusement Park

Summer Getaway Destination: Cedar Point Amusement Park (WLS)

Cedar Point is the second-oldest amusement park in America and it is a short 4.5- hour ride from Chicago to the shores of Lake Erie.

It is a roller coaster enthusiast's dream park with 18 coasters to choose from, including their newest addition Steel Vengeance which is the world's first hyper-hybrid and it's a record breaker.

Plus, Cedar Point has rides for kids of all ages, plus an 18-acre waterpark called Cedar Point Shores. And they have four hotels on property with dinging and live attractions, so you don't have to have kids to make this a must go destination.

Win a Cedar Point Family 4 Pack, which includes a room with two queen-size beds, which holds up to 4 people, for two nights and four complimentary tickets to the park.

Go to Windycitylive.com and click on Promotions for all the details!!!

For more about Cedar Point, visit: https://www.cedarpoint.com/
