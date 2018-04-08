Superheroes, zombies overtake McCormick Place for C2E2

CHICAGO (WLS) --The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, also known as C2E2, is the Midwest's largest pop culture convention. The Expo wraps up its 9th year at McCormick Place on April 8.
The event features blockbuster talent including Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia from NBC's 'This is Us,' Charlie Cox from 'Daredevil,' 'The Walking Dead's' Khary Payton and Lennie James, Dave Bautista from 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and many more.
A kids ticket is just $10. Michael Armstrong, ReedPOP Event Director for North America, joined ABC 7 in the studio to share all of the fun.
Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo
April 6-8
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address: McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive
Admission: $35.75 for adults; $10.75 for kids
For more info visit C2E2.com.