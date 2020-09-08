Arts & Entertainment

Lifetime's 'Supernanny' returns Tuesdays, new series debut features Elmwood Park family of 6

By and Marsha Jordan
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- "Supernanny" is back. She's just debuted a new series on Lifetime, and Tuesday's episode brings her to a Chicago suburb.

Janet Davies talks to Nanny Jo and an Elmwood Park family with four children under the age of six.

David Bean works an overnight shift, he'll often indulge the kids because he was neglected by his own dad.

Nina works part time, to pay for family extras. The marriage has suffered.

Jo Frost, Supernanny - "It's raising a family and finding the balance between giving the attention and energy that rambunctious children need, but also providing for your family and making ends meet and today that requires 2 people working with the circumstances and the climate out there."

Janet Davies - "How did you discover that you needed Supernanny's help?"

Nina Bean - "I was just at my wit's end at one point. I chose to have 4 children, I wanted a big family and I wouldn't trade it for the world, this is my life, I wake up everyday for these kids and we just roll with it."

Janet Davies - "How has it been with camera in there?"

David Bean - "You don't realize what things you're doing wrong until another person comes in and points them out, you sit back and say, wow I should have been doing this, but I didn't know how to do it."

Jo Frost, Supernanny - "When you watch a Supernanny show you're empathetic to the circumstance because you can relate and you root for the family and you know that if they can do it you can."

David Bean- "I would do it all over again in a second for sure."

Nina Bean- "But we would have Jo stay here for about 6 months!"

Supernanny airs every Tuesday on Lifetime.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchicagoelmwood parkchildrencable televisiontelevisionfamily
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man, 18, charged in Wicker Park Walgreens stabbing, police say
Police release image of car suspected in Canaryville fatal shooting of girl, 8
51 shot, 10 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
CPS returns to virtual learning
Officers shot during Lovell Jordan arrest honored for service
Sarah Huckabee Sanders defends President Trump on 'The View'
Facebook will pay up to $120 to do this with your account
Show More
School mural dedicated to murdered 12-year-old twin
Illinois reports 1,392 new coronavirus cases, 7 deaths
Fatal Englewood street brawl sparked by Facebook feud
CEOs pledge safety for coronavirus vaccines
Chicago Weather: Soaking rain on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News