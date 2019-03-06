Arts & Entertainment

Surprise! Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel with Angelina Jolie to be released in October 2019

EMBED <>More Videos

Here's a look at all the Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being released in 2019.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is coming to theaters sooner than we thought.



Though it was not originally in Disney's 2019 lineup, fans of the 2014 Angelina Jolie fantasy-adventure film Maleficent will be getting a sequel this year.

The film shared a new poster to Twitter on Wednesday with the surprise news that the movie will hit theaters this fall.

RELATED: These Disney, Marvel movies are hitting the big screen in 2019

In addition to Jolie in the title role, Elle Fanning will be returning as Aurora, and Michelle Pfeiffer will be joining the cast as Queen Ingrith. The film began production last spring.


Maleficent: Mistress of Evil hits theaters on Oct. 18, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentchildrenmoviesangelina joliemovie newsdisney
TOP STORIES
R. Kelly speaks out in 1st public comments since new sex abuse charges
WATCH LIVE: FBI agents question several at Harvey Police Department
Cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized
Man fatally crushed by garbage truck after diving into dumpster in Rosemont
Shakeup possible in federal case against ex-congressman Aaron Schock
Bitter cold start to Wednesday before warm-up arrives this weekend
Burn victim, deputy who saved him cross paths 12 years later
Show More
Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
Florida man wrongfully accused in prostitution sting
Driver charged after girl, 2, killed in South Side crash
10 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
More TOP STORIES News