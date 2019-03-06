Surprise! Disney's 'Maleficent' sequel with Angelina Jolie to be released in October 2019

Angelina Jolie returns in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Coming to theaters October 18, 2019. pic.twitter.com/TX4C2bpEnw — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (@Maleficent) March 6, 2019

Here’s your first look at Angelina Jolie & Elle Fanning as Maleficent & Aurora on the set of “Maleficent II.” pic.twitter.com/T9tieSHFtD — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (@Maleficent) May 29, 2018

is coming to theaters sooner than we thought.Though it was not originally in Disney's 2019 lineup, fans of the 2014 Angelina Jolie fantasy-adventure filmwill be getting a sequel this year.The film shared a new poster to Twitter on Wednesday with the surprise news that the movie will hit theaters this fall.In addition to Jolie in the title role, Elle Fanning will be returning as Aurora, and Michelle Pfeiffer will be joining the cast as Queen Ingrith. The film began production last spring.