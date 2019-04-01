'Sweat' at Goodman Theatre through April 14

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Straight from Broadway, the production "Sweat" is now at the Goodman Theatre.
The story explores the issues of race, class and friendship at a pivotal time in America.
Two of the cast members from the show, Chaon Cross and Kirsten Fitzgerald, stopped by ABC7 on Monday.
The Pulitzer Prize winning "Sweat" runs through April 14 at the Goodman Theatre.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
