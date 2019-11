Take a trip around Chicago with new "L" inspired board game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.Transit Tee recently launched the next big thing in transportation games:The new board game takes players on train adventures filled with festivals, baseball games, holiday trains, pigeon swarms and more.Tim Gillengerten and Tom LaPlante from Transit Tees joined ABC7 to show how to play EL: The Chicago Transit Adventure.Transit Tees EL Board Game Launch PartySaturday, Nov. 23, 20196 - 9 p.m.The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue, ChicagoFreeFor more information about the event, click here. To learn more about Transit Tees, visit www.transittees.com