Take a trip around Chicago with new "L" inspired board game

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Chicago Made series highlights the local entrepreneurs and creative minds who make our city stand out.

Transit Tee recently launched the next big thing in transportation games: EL: The Chicago Transit Adventure.

The new board game takes players on train adventures filled with festivals, baseball games, holiday trains, pigeon swarms and more.

Tim Gillengerten and Tom LaPlante from Transit Tees joined ABC7 to show how to play EL: The Chicago Transit Adventure.

Name of event: Transit Tees EL Board Game Launch Party

Date: Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019

Hours: 6 - 9 p.m.

Address: The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago

Admission/ Ticket Prices: Free

For more information about the event, click here.

To learn more about Transit Tees, visit www.transittees.com.
