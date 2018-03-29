'Take Over Jam' concert at Chicago Theatre canceled due to 'safety concerns'

We have been advised by Chicago law enforcement to cancel tonight's #TakeOverJam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area.



As a result, we regret that the event has been canceled. Ticket refund info can be found here: https://t.co/a9cT8zcTLt pic.twitter.com/fSpz4Yl1xv — WGCI (@WGCI) March 29, 2018

A performance at the Chicago Theater Thursday night was abruptly canceled because of security concerns, prompting a heightened police presence in the Loop.Popular radio station WGCI abruptly announced "Take Over Jam" was cancelled hours before it was due to start. People arriving at the Chicago Theater were frustrated."I think they could have found a better way to notify us," said one would-be concertgoer.Preston Ross traveled all the way from Erie, Pennsylvania, to celebrate his daughter's birthday."I showed up here, it took me a while to get here, and she's right over there and it's a fricking disappointment," said Preston Ross.Hours before the Chicago Theater staff began taking down the letters on its marquee, WGCI sent out a tweet, writing, "We have been advised by Chicago law enforcement to cancel tonight's #TakeOverJam due to specific safety and security concerns for the surrounding area."Chicago police told ABC 7 Eyewitness News the concern was not tied to any terrorism activity, however there was concern about public safety tied to the event itself."This is the Chicago Theater, so to say that it's a safety concern is ridiculous," said Ivan Martinez, concertgoer.Before dusk a noticeable police presence lined State Street, and uniformed and plainclothes officers gathered.Fans who didn't know the event was nixed were surprised when they arrived."We spent money, everything. Coming down, it's ridiculous," said Cecil Thomas, concertgoer.Refunds will be issued immediately for tickets purchased via phone and internet. Tickets purchased at the venue box office or a Ticketmaster outlet will be refunded at point of purchase.