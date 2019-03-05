celebrity babies

Tamron Hall pregnant with 1st baby at 48

Tamron Hall talks about new show coming to WCIU in Chicago.

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall is having a baby and getting her own talk show.

The former NBC "Today" show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she's pregnant. She wrote that she was "in a safe place at 32 weeks" to share her joy.

Hall writes that she and husband Steven Greener "are beyond excited."

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old's syndicated talk show "Tamron Hall" will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to "talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together."

Hall tweeted "when one door closes...another one opens."

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.

Tamron Hall's new talk show will premiere on ABC-owned stations on September 9.
