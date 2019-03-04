celebrity babies

Tamron Hall pregnant with first child at 48

EMBED <>More Videos

Tamron Hall talks about new show coming to WCIU in Chicago.

LOS ANGELES -- Tamron Hall is having a baby and getting her own talk show.

The former NBC "Today" show anchor and host tweeted Monday that she's pregnant. She wrote that she was "in a safe place at 32 weeks" to share her joy.

Hall writes that she and husband Steven "are beyond excited."

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International announced that the 48-year-old's syndicated talk show "Tamron Hall" will premiere Sept. 9. Executive producer Bill Geddie says Hall has the experience to "talk and listen to all sides and bring folks together."

Hall tweeted "when one door closes...another one opens."

Hall left NBC and MSNBC in 2017.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiesentertainmentbabypregnancyus world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY BABIES
Andy Cohen welcomes baby boy via surrogate
XXXTentacion's son born 7 months after rapper's death
Carrie Underwood welcomes second son
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child: report
TOP STORIES
Indiana teen charged with murder in case of 2 missing teens
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Hispanic vote up for grabs in Chicago mayoral election
Caught on Camera: Lincolnwood trustee tears down campaign sign
Luke Perry death: A look back at his career
LIVE TEMPS: Chicago records coldest March temp since 2002
Girl, 2, killed in crash involving car being chased by police on South Side ID'd
Show More
Otter breaks record in celebrating 22nd birthday
WI teen charged for putting cattle sedative in stepdad's drinks
Teenage girl reported missing again from Lakeview, last seen at O'Hare
VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colo. interstate, cars nearly escape
Boy, 5, calls police on Momo challenge
More TOP STORIES News