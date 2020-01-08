Windy City LIVE

'Tap Dancing Twins' showcase their talent

A show inspired by the absinthe-drenched cabarets of the late 19th century, "Absinthe" is part burlesque, part Cirque du Soleil, part performance art - under a circus top at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Sean and John Scott are part of the performance - they are billed as the "Tap Dancing Twins" and they visited WCL to give us a taste of the show and to bring a surprise.

To book your Las Vegas trip and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/shows/absinthe or Spiegelworld.com.
