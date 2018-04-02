Taste of Iceland festival to feature 'The Voice' contestant Ethan Butler

The Taste of Iceland is back for its third year with great food, art and music. All of Chicago will have the chance to enjoy the festival from April 5 - 8. This year's festival features Chicago musician and "The Voice" season 7 contestant Ethan Butler and he's here to perform his single "Checkmate."
We're also giving our viewers the chance to really experience Iceland with details on how one can win a trip for 2 - including airfare, hotel and a tour - worth $3,500!
**Join us on Facebook Live on Tuesday at 2pm for your chance to win!
**Check out ALL of the rules and regulations here.
Experience the Taste of Iceland in Chicago 2018 Thursday, April 5 - Sunday, April 8!
- Enjoy authentic Icelandic cuisine at Baptiste & Bottle
- Learn how to craft quintessential Icelandic cocktails at The Dawson
- Enjoy the annual Icelandic-Chicago Reykjavik Calling concert at Martyrs'
- Partake in an Icelandic design lecture discussing the intersection of culture and design at Marshall's Landing
- Attend an Icelandic short-film screening at Music Box
For More on the Taste of Iceland Chicago head to: http://www.icelandnaturally.com/article/taste-iceland-chicago-2018
For More on Ethan head to: http://www.ethanbutlermusic.com
See Ethan Butler in Concert!
Saturday, April 7 from 7 - 11 p.m.
Martyrs'
3855 N. Lincoln
Chicago, IL 60613
**Interested attendees are encouraged to RSVP HERE to reserve their spot. Admission to this FREE concert is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests must be over 21 to attend. Doors open at 7 p.m.
