Tawny Kitaen, model-actress who appeared in '80s music videos, dies at 59

Actress Tawny Kitaen poses for a portrait in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- Actress and model Tawny Kitaen, famous for her appearance in several 1980s music videos, died at her home in Newport Beach, California, on Friday morning at the age of 59, according to the Orange County coroner's office.

Kitaen was also known for her high-profile and volatile marriages to Whitesnake singer David Coverdale, who she famously appeared alongside in the "Here I Go Again" video, and former Angels pitcher Chuck Finley.

"When I stare at you, it's because I want to know what you're thinking," she wrote in her most recent Facebook post, which was published Friday and included a selfie. "And I want to know what you're thinking, it's because I care about you. Let me know."

The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
