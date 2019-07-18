Teatro ZinZanni brings whirlwind of cirque, comedy and cabaret to Chicago

CHICAGO -- A whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret has arrived in Chicago.
Teatro ZinZanni's Love, Chaos & Dinner will begin Thursday at the newly opened Cambria Hotel on West Randolph Street. It's a critically-acclaimed show combining the best of cirque, cabaret, spectacle, live music, comedy and fine dining.
Frank Ferrante, who's been a regular with Teatro ZinZanni for almost 20 years, said the show has been around since 1998 in Seattle and San Francisco. He called Chicago "the perfect place" to bring the show.
Tickets for Teatro ZinZanni's Love, Chaos & Dinner are currently on sale through September 29. They include a four-course meal for dinner or brunch.
