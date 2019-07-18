Arts & Entertainment

Teatro ZinZanni brings whirlwind of cirque, comedy and cabaret to Chicago

CHICAGO -- A whirlwind of international cirque, comedy and cabaret has arrived in Chicago.

Teatro ZinZanni's Love, Chaos & Dinner will begin Thursday at the newly opened Cambria Hotel on West Randolph Street. It's a critically-acclaimed show combining the best of cirque, cabaret, spectacle, live music, comedy and fine dining.

Frank Ferrante, who's been a regular with Teatro ZinZanni for almost 20 years, said the show has been around since 1998 in Seattle and San Francisco. He called Chicago "the perfect place" to bring the show.

Tickets for Teatro ZinZanni's Love, Chaos & Dinner are currently on sale through September 29. They include a four-course meal for dinner or brunch.

For more information, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttheater
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez death: Mother, daughter charged with death of baby
Woman critically injured after throat slashed near DePaul
Chicago area braces for dangerous heat
Naperville gas station cashier fired after questioning customers' citizenship
5 pulled from Lake Michigan after boat crash
Andrew Freund deemed mentally fit for trial in death of son, A.J.
2 men charged in death of woman struck, killed on LSD not guilty
Show More
Illinois Goodwill reverses plan to lay off workers with disabilities
Teen prostitute used as bait for robbery, leads to murder
VIDEO: Couple swept out to sea while taking pictures in Hawaii
Trump crowd chants 'send her back' at Greenville 2020 campaign event
Beach Park Domino's Pizza employee accused of stealing nearly $28K
More TOP STORIES News