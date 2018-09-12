Teatro ZinZanni coming to unique space in Cambria Hotel

The vibrant Chicago Theatre district is about to get even more exciting.There's a new space at the top of the Cambria Hotel at 32 West Randolph Street that will host a bold stage event- co-starring the audience!Call it a mashup of circus, magic, burlesque, vaudeville and dinner. On Tuesday it was revealed that Teatro ZinZanni will be coming to the space. It's an interactive theatre experience like no other in our town."It's intimate, there's no wall between you and the performer, we're all in the same place, we're inches away from the audience, we're all in the house, all night long so it's like a party, a celebration," said Teatro ZinZanni founder Norm Langill.Broadway in Chicago is partnering to bring this show to the 14th floor of the Loop's Cambria Hotel in a space hidden for many years. It was once a 1926 Masonic Temple auditorium.For over 40 years the show has been performed on the West Coast. It all happens under a Belgian mirror tent called a Spiegeltent, so large it requires a process to install."We have an arrangement with a helicopter that is going to put pieces of the tent through the roof and deliver it to the floor where we're standing," said producer Stan Feig."You're not in a theatre, you're in a restaurant, the audience can get up, they can sit down, they can talk, they can do anything they want," Langill said.Teatro ZinZanni will open in April 2019 at the Cambria Hotel, adding another venue to Chicago's Theatre district.