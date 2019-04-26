Arts & Entertainment

Tennessee movie theater changes branding for 'Hellboy' movie

A photo of a Tennessee movie theater board is going viral for their way they decided to brand the new movie, "Hellboy."

Owners of the Rocky Theater in Dickson decided to steer clear of the "H-E-double hockey sticks" at the front of the movie's title in favor of a more PG version -- Heckboy.

The theater is a stickler for not putting names with "profanity" on its boards, fearing it could upset the church and school across the street.

However, the original movie poster still appears on the building.

Either way, it's sparked a comical conversation on Twitter, distracting from the movie's lackluster reception at the box office.
