Arts & Entertainment

Teresa Giudice speaks out on Good Morning America about husband Joe

NEW YORK -- In an ABC News exclusive, Teresa Giudice is talking for the first time about reuniting overseas with her husband Joe, who was deported.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star spoke with Paula Faris for Thursday morning's edition of Good Morning America.

"Is he at peace, does Joe seem like he's at peace?" Paula asked.

"He said he cried, after we left he cried the whole day, he said. Just missing his daughters, he said he was so sad," said Teresa.

The couple has four daughters. They vacationed together in Italy.

Though Joe Giudice opposes his deportation, he asked a court to allow him to relocate to Italy during the fight.

Giudice and Teresa pleaded guilty in 2014 to financial fraud. Teresa Giudice served her sentence first and was released in December 2015.

Joe Giudice has been held by immigration officials since he completed his 41-month prison term. A judge ruled that he would be deported upon completion of his sentence.

Giudice has said he came to the U.S. as an infant and wasn't aware he wasn't an American citizen.

You can watch the entire interview Thursday morning on Good Morning America beginning at 7 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentteresa giudicereal housewives
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman struck, critically injured by CPD squad car in South Shore
Chicago inspectors conduct underage vaping sales stings as national epidemic continues
Fire erupts in Englewood church
Police report reveals new details on Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings racist incident
Teams of shoplifters target Chicago stores
Former teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, still cold Thursday
Show More
CTU members to begin voting on CPS contract agreement
Missing autistic boy, 15, from Wrightwood on South Side
Son charged with fatally shooting father during argument in Des Plaines
DCFS bans handcuffs, shackles during transportation of minors
Lightfoot claims Uber trying to pay off Chicago ministers to defeat rideshare regulation plan
More TOP STORIES News