ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Thank U, Next' video nods to 'Mean Girls,' 'Legally Blonde' and other female-driven films

In this file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the Met Gala. ( Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

CNN
After weeks of hinting, Ariana Grande has finally released her music video for "Thank U, Next."

Running more than five minutes, the video is a series throwbacks to female driven films.

Grande opens the video as Regina George from 2004's "Mean Girls." Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels and Stefanie Drummond, who played Bethany Byrd, both made cameos.

Kris Jenner plays George's "cool mom" in the video -- camcorder in tow.

Grande also references "Bring It On," "13 Going On 30" and "Legally Blonde."

She released the single earlier this month as a tribute to her high-profile relationships and it's already risen to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Thank U, Next" is her first song to hit the top of the chart.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentariana grandemusic videomusicmusic newsu.s. & world
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lyric Opera stages French Cinderella production for 1st time in 107 years
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Next on Windy City LIVE
Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to United Center
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; jet bound for Midway Airport
Alaska earthquakes crack Anchorage roads, cause fires, damage
Dallas officer who shot neighbor indicted for murder
Friends, family say goodbye to Mercy Hospital shooting victim Dr. Tamara O'Neal
NU Wildcats arrive in Indy ahead of Big Ten Championship debut
UIC unveils marquee with arena's new name
Cook County Clerk David Orr retires after nearly 40 years of public service
10 of the best places to get ramen in the Chicago area
Show More
Sheriff's deputy may face termination after bar incident caught on camera
Alderman Ed Burke lays low day after FBI raids Chicago offices
Marriott data breach: 500 million guests' information exposed
How earthquakes are measured
More News