The 3 best action movies screening around Chicago this week

Looking for some entertainment? Don't miss this week's lineup of action movies showing on the big screen in and around Chicago.

Read on for the best action films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Creed II



Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

You can catch it at AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) and Studio Movie Grill - Chatham (210 W. 87th St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman



Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a 65 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Aquaman" is well worth a watch. Per the site's critical consensus, "'Aquaman' swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun."

Catch it on the big screen at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Thursday, Jan. 17; Harper Theater (5238 S. Harper Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 11; ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Thursday, Jan. 17; and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Thursday, Jan. 17. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Simmba



A corrupt police officer enjoys all the perks of being an immoral and unethical police officer until an event which transforms his life completely and forces him to choose the righteous path.

With a 60 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Simmba" is well worth a watch.

It's screening at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
