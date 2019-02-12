ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best seasonal and holiday events in Chicago this week

By Hoodline
'Tis the season to celebrate.

From a Chinese New Year celebration to a Chicago Scene Valentine's Day bash, there's plenty to do when it comes to upcoming seasonal and holiday activities in Chicago. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
The Pig Freeze: Lunar New Year 2019 at Roosevelt Collection Shops





Catch a live performance from the Chinese Fine Art Society's lion dancers, check out the unveiling of an ice sculpture designed specially for Year of the Pig and enjoy sweets and treats from local food trucks. A piggy bank will accept donations supporting Chinatown's neighborhood projects.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Roosevelt Collection Shops, 150 W. Roosevelt Road
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

Meet Your Match #IRL hosted by Diggy Moreland from The Bachelorette





Ditch the dating apps. Head to Moxy Bar this Friday for its Love in Real Life series hosted by The Bachelorette's Diggy Moreland. Break the ice with Beefeater cocktails and drink specials. Play fun games like shuffleboard and Jenga and enjoy beats from DJs MattBoyWhite and Nikki X.

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Bar Moxy, 530 N. LaSalle Drive
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

AN AFFAIR OF THE HEART- A LITTLE RED DRESS VALENTINES EVENT





Red is the new black this Friday at Chicago Scene's "An Affair of the Heart." Men in black will look the part for this Valentine's Day bash at Ignite Glass Studios. Enjoy food and drink included with one ticket plus a glass blowing exhibition and artwork available for purchase. A portion of the proceeds benefit three charities--Not For Sale, Avanse and Hope For The Day,

When: Friday, Feb. 15, 8:30-11:30 p.m.
Where: Ignite Glass Studios, 401 N. Armour St.
Price: $65 (General Admission).

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
