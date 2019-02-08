The 4 best dramas screening around Chicago this week

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack. It is a story of two difficult, socially inept, people somehow becoming partners-in-crime in forgeries: one creating and the other selling it.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 98 percent and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus notes that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
McCarthy and Grant have been Oscar-nominated for Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.
Get a piece of the action at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Thursday, Feb. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.
With a 92 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28, with a consensus that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
On the Basis of Sex
Young lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg teams with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the U.S. Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination.
With a 72 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "On the Basis of Sex" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'On the Basis of Sex' is nowhere near as groundbreaking as its real-life subject, but her extraordinary life makes a solid case for itself as an inspirational, well-acted biopic."
It's playing at AMC Dine-in Block 37 (100 N. State St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. According to the site's overview of critic reviews, "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
The film is an Oscar contender for Best Picture and its star, Rami Malek, is nominated for Best Actor.
You can catch it at AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.