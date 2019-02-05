The 4 best family and educational events and deals in Chicago this week

I Heart Birds

Daddy & Daughter Fun Day

UIC Research & Coaching Palooza 2019

Up to 37% Off Laser Tag or Birthday Party at Laser Quest

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From the Nature Museum's Valentine's Day dance to a daddy and daughter fun day, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.Bring your curiosity this Friday to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum I Heart Birds Valentine's Dinner and Dance. At this family-friendly event, kids can make some feathered friends, learn about their lives and even make a birdy valentine.Friday, Feb. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon DriveFree (Child under 2 years old); Free (Donation); $10 (Child 2-18 years old). More ticket options available.This Saturday, daughters and dads will be the center of attention at this celebration. Presented by Polished Pebbles, this free fun day features food, games, bonding activities and photo ops. Open to girls of all ages.Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-noonThe Oakwood Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave.FreeCalling all college students: learn how to research your way to a better thesis and build your analysis. There's still spots available for an afternoon workshop with the experts---Palooza coaches and UIC librarians.Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.University of Illinois at Chicago, Richard J. Daley Library, 801 S. Morgan St.FreeLaser tag is fun for kids because they get to run around, duck and hide with laser beams shooting in all directions. For a limited time, enjoy deals on a classic birthday party for up to 10 people ($19 value) or one game of laser tag for two people ($150 value).Laser Quest, 4167 N. Harlem Ave., Norridge$12 (37 percent discount) - One Game of Laser Tag For Two; $150 (21 percent discount) - Classic Birthday Party for Up to 10 People