The 4 best family and educational events and deals in Chicago this week

Photo: Sawyer Bengtson/Unsplash

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From the Nature Museum's Valentine's Day dance to a daddy and daughter fun day, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

I Heart Birds





Bring your curiosity this Friday to the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum I Heart Birds Valentine's Dinner and Dance. At this family-friendly event, kids can make some feathered friends, learn about their lives and even make a birdy valentine.

When: Friday, Feb. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Drive
Price: Free (Child under 2 years old); Free (Donation); $10 (Child 2-18 years old). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Daddy & Daughter Fun Day





This Saturday, daughters and dads will be the center of attention at this celebration. Presented by Polished Pebbles, this free fun day features food, games, bonding activities and photo ops. Open to girls of all ages.
When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-noon
Where: The Oakwood Center, 3825 S. Vincennes Ave.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

UIC Research & Coaching Palooza 2019





Calling all college students: learn how to research your way to a better thesis and build your analysis. There's still spots available for an afternoon workshop with the experts---Palooza coaches and UIC librarians.

When: Saturday, Feb. 9, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where: University of Illinois at Chicago, Richard J. Daley Library, 801 S. Morgan St.
Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to register

Up to 37% Off Laser Tag or Birthday Party at Laser Quest





Laser tag is fun for kids because they get to run around, duck and hide with laser beams shooting in all directions. For a limited time, enjoy deals on a classic birthday party for up to 10 people ($19 value) or one game of laser tag for two people ($150 value).

Where: Laser Quest, 4167 N. Harlem Ave., Norridge
Price: $12 (37 percent discount) - One Game of Laser Tag For Two; $150 (21 percent discount) - Classic Birthday Party for Up to 10 People

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
