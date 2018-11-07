The 4 best live music events in Chicago this week

New Street Rhythm Boys at Winter's Jazz Club



If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house. From New Orleans-style jazz to '70s rock, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Tonight: Winter's Jazz Club is slinging seats for more than half off to see New Street Rhythm Boys live on stage. The club features everything from straight-ahead jazz to swing, big band, New Orleans-style as drinks are poured.Wednesday, November 7, 7:30 p.m.Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court$5 - $10Chief, a tribute band that brings together fans of country singer Eric Church, takes the stage at Joe's Bar this Friday night. Over the years, the sports bar has hosted rock 'n' rollers like Joan Jett and Eddie Money as well as some of country music's finest like Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert.Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.$10If you think classical music rocks, head to Loyola University's Fall Instrumental showcase in Rogers Park. You'll get to hear a diverse selection of concert band, orchestral and big band music from Loyola's Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra.Saturday, November 10, 3:30 a.m.Loyola University Chicago, 1032 W. Sheridan Ave.$10If you've been itching to see a live performance of our favorite 1970s hits, you're in luck. Professional musicians from around the country were handpicked for the "ultimate tribute" to The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd this Saturday at Patio Theater. Expect to hear a selection of greatest hits from all three bands and enjoy projections on a 12-foot video screen, a choreographed light how and a laser light show.Saturday, November 10Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Road, Northwest Side$21 (31 percent discount off regular price)