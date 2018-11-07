ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 4 best live music events in Chicago this week

Photo: Winter's Jazz Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house. From New Orleans-style jazz to '70s rock, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

New Street Rhythm Boys at Winter's Jazz Club





Tonight: Winter's Jazz Club is slinging seats for more than half off to see New Street Rhythm Boys live on stage. The club features everything from straight-ahead jazz to swing, big band, New Orleans-style as drinks are poured.

When: Wednesday, November 7, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court
Price: $5 - $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chief at Joe's Bar




Chief, a tribute band that brings together fans of country singer Eric Church, takes the stage at Joe's Bar this Friday night. Over the years, the sports bar has hosted rock 'n' rollers like Joan Jett and Eddie Money as well as some of country music's finest like Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert.

When: Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.
Where: Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Instrumental Showcase at Loyola University





If you think classical music rocks, head to Loyola University's Fall Instrumental showcase in Rogers Park. You'll get to hear a diverse selection of concert band, orchestral and big band music from Loyola's Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra.

When: Saturday, November 10, 3:30 a.m.
Where: Loyola University Chicago, 1032 W. Sheridan Ave.
Price: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd Tribute at Patio Theater





If you've been itching to see a live performance of our favorite 1970s hits, you're in luck. Professional musicians from around the country were handpicked for the "ultimate tribute" to The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd this Saturday at Patio Theater. Expect to hear a selection of greatest hits from all three bands and enjoy projections on a 12-foot video screen, a choreographed light how and a laser light show.

When: Saturday, November 10
Where: Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Road, Northwest Side
Price: $21 (31 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineChicago
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Seeking fun on the cheap? Here are 3 free events in Chicago this week
It's here! See the 25 Days of Christmas schedule
Science, advertising and activism: 3 free events in Evanston this week
Dance, laugh and learn: 4 ways to make the most of your week in Chicago
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump delivers warning to Dems, calls CNN reporter 'a rude, terrible person'
Election 2018: Midterm Results by State
Election 2018: Results, coverage for Illinois, midterm vote
Body recovered near spot where 2 went missing after crash into Calumet River on Far South Side
Amber Alert: Picture shows SUV stolen during teen's abduction
Father goes after 5-year-old daughter's accused killer in court
Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Dead brothel owner wins election to Nevada legislature
Show More
J.B. Pritzker thanks voters after being elected governor of Illinois
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
These women made history on Tuesday
Girl, 10, accused of stomping baby to death at Wisconsin day care
More News