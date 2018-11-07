The 4 best live music events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
New Street Rhythm Boys at Winter's Jazz Club
Tonight: Winter's Jazz Club is slinging seats for more than half off to see New Street Rhythm Boys live on stage. The club features everything from straight-ahead jazz to swing, big band, New Orleans-style as drinks are poured.
When: Wednesday, November 7, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Winter's Jazz Club, 465 N. McClurg Court
Price: $5 - $10
Chief at Joe's Bar
Chief, a tribute band that brings together fans of country singer Eric Church, takes the stage at Joe's Bar this Friday night. Over the years, the sports bar has hosted rock 'n' rollers like Joan Jett and Eddie Money as well as some of country music's finest like Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert.
When: Friday, November 9, 10 p.m.
Where: Joe's Bar, 940 W. Weed St.
Price: $10
Instrumental Showcase at Loyola University
If you think classical music rocks, head to Loyola University's Fall Instrumental showcase in Rogers Park. You'll get to hear a diverse selection of concert band, orchestral and big band music from Loyola's Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra.
When: Saturday, November 10, 3:30 a.m.
Where: Loyola University Chicago, 1032 W. Sheridan Ave.
Price: $10
The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd Tribute at Patio Theater
If you've been itching to see a live performance of our favorite 1970s hits, you're in luck. Professional musicians from around the country were handpicked for the "ultimate tribute" to The Doors, Led Zeppelin, and Pink Floyd this Saturday at Patio Theater. Expect to hear a selection of greatest hits from all three bands and enjoy projections on a 12-foot video screen, a choreographed light how and a laser light show.
When: Saturday, November 10
Where: Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park Road, Northwest Side
Price: $21 (31 percent discount off regular price)
