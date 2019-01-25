The 5 best dramas screening around Chicago this week

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
When bestselling celebrity biographer Lee Israel is no longer able to get published because she has fallen out of step with current tastes, she turns her art form to deception, abetted by her loyal friend Jack.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" has been a must-watch since its release on Oct. 19. The site's critical consensus notes that "Deftly directed and laced with dark wit, 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' proves a compelling showcase for deeply affecting work from Richard E. Grant and Melissa McCarthy."
BlacKkKlansman
Colorado Springs, late 1970s. Ron Stallworth, an African American police officer, and Flip Zimmerman, his Jewish colleague, run an undercover operation to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 83 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "BlacKkKlansman" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Aug. 10. The site's critical consensus has it that "'BlacKkKlansman' uses history to offer bitingly trenchant commentary on current events -- and brings out some of Spike Lee's hardest-hitting work in decades along the way."
Creed II
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 84 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
At Eternity's Gate
Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.
With an 80 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 51 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "At Eternity's Gate" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "Led by mesmerizing work from Willem Dafoe in the central role, 'At Eternity's Gate' intriguingly imagines Vincent Van Gogh's troubled final days."
Bohemian Rhapsody
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.
With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
