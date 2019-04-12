The 5 best movies screening around Chicago this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
Us
Husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "'Us' has garnered plenty of praise since its release on March 22. The Chicago Reader's Ben Sachs said, "It achieves an insidious, lingering effect that's rarer in the horror genre," while Peter Rainer of the Christian Science Monitor noted, "Ambition in the horror genre can be a good thing, but the overreach in this movie detracts from both the horror and the ambition. Having said that, Jordan Peele shows a marked advance in filmmaking skills here and, in her dual role, Lupita Nyong'o is ferociously good."
Get a piece of the action at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, April 17; and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Tuesday, April 16.
The Mustang
While participating in a rehabilitation program training wild mustangs, a convict at first struggles to connect with the horses and his fellow inmates, but he learns to confront his violent past as he soothes an especially feisty horse.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Mustang" has become a favorite since its release on March 15.
"There's a Disney movie in here somewhere, but Clermont-Tonnerre has no interest in it. She's too busy steering her own course, and it works," according to Adam Graham of the Detroit News, while ReelViews's James Berardinelli said, "It's worth seeking out... as both a portrait of a prison program few are aware of and a powerful character study."
You can catch it at AMC River East 21 (322 E. Illinois St.) through Wednesday, April 17.
Shazam!
A boy is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Shazam!" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on April 5.
"For a long, glorious stretch, Shazam! plays like the anti-Nolan antidote it is," noted Joshua Rothkopf of Time Out, while Salon.com's Matthew Rozsa said, "'Shazam!' is the funniest, sweetest and most innocent movie in the DC Extended Universe - a sign that it is at last ready to compete with Marvel."
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, April 17, and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Tuesday, April 16.
Missing Link
The charismatic Sir Lionel Frost considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters. Trouble is, none of his small-minded, high-society peers seems to recognize this. Hoping to finally gain acceptance from these fellow adventurers, Sir Lionel travels to the Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature known as the missing link.
Set to be released on Friday, April 12, "Missing Link" already has a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. RogerEbert.com's Matt Zoller Seitz said, "A narratively relaxed yet intensely tactile experience," and the Seattle Times's Soren Andersen noted, "'Link' is fun as far as it goes, but from Laika we expect something with a little more depth."
Get a piece of the action at ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Tuesday, April 16, and ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Wednesday, April 17.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of The Hidden World is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," while Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post stated, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) through Wednesday, April 17.
