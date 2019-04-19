The 5 best movies screening around Chicago this week

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Us
Husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.
With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Us" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on March 22. The Chicago Reader's Ben Sachs said, "It achieves an insidious, lingering effect that's rarer in the horror genre," while Peter Rainer of the Christian Science Monitor noted, "Ambition in the horror genre can be a good thing, but the overreach in this movie detracts from both the horror and the ambition. Having said that, Peele shows a marked advance in filmmaking skills here and, in her dual role, Nyong'o is ferociously good."
Get a piece of the action at Harper Theater (5238 S. Harper Ave.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, April 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Penguins
The story of Steve, an Adelie penguin, on a quest to find a life partner and start a family. When Steve meets with Wuzzo the emperor penguin they become friends. But nothing comes easy in the icy Antarctic.
Released on Wednesday, April 17, "Penguins" already has a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 67 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.
"Just you try to resist the impossible adorableness offered up in the latest Disneynature documentary, Penguins," according to Christy Lemire of RogerEbert.com, while Arizona Republic's Melissa Yeager said, "The result is an endearing documentary, capturing both the wonder of Antarctica and the drama of the everyday life of penguins."
Catch it on the big screen at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East), Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.), and AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Wednesday, April 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22.
"So much of The Hidden World is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," noted David Sims of the Atlantic, while the New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski said, "The movie could easily be called "How To End Your Trilogy.""
It's screening at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and AMC Galewood Crossings 14 (5530 W. Homer St.) through Wednesday, April 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Shazam!
A boy is given the ability to become an adult superhero in times of need with a single magic word.
With a Tomatometer Score of 90 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Shazam!" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on April 5. Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "For a long, glorious stretch, Shazam! plays like the anti-Nolan antidote it is," and Salon.com's Matthew Rozsa noted, "Shazam!" is the funniest, sweetest and most innocent movie in the DC Extended Universe -- a sign that it is at last ready to compete with Marvel."
Get a piece of the action at Harper Theater (5238 S. Harper Ave.), ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.) and ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) through Wednesday, April 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Missing Link
The charismatic Sir Lionel Frost considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters. Trouble is, none of his small-minded, high-society peers seems to recognize this. Hoping to finally gain acceptance from these fellow adventurers, Sir Lionel travels to the Pacific Northwest to prove the existence of a legendary creature known as the missing link.
With a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 73 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Missing Link" has racked up generally positive reviews since its release on April 12. Boston Globe's Tom Russo said, "Stick around for the end credits to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the heroes' elephant ride across India. The animators particularly strive to offer a fresh take on their final destination," while David Sims of the Atlantic stated, "Amid the noisy, epic action of most kid-oriented features, this film's story is clear and effective: a sweet-hearted narrative of how friendship can broaden one's horizons."
It's playing at ArcLight Chicago (1500 N. Clybourn Ave.), ShowPlace ICON at Roosevelt Collection with ICON X (1011 S. Delano Court East) and Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX (2600 N. Western Ave.) through Wednesday, April 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.