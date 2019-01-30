The 5 best movies screening around Evanston this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
Free Solo
This film chronicles Alex Honnold's attempts to become the first person to ever free solo climb El Capitan, Yosemite's 3,000 foot high wall. With no ropes or safety gear, this would arguably be the greatest feat in rock climbing history.
Boasting a 98 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Free Solo" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Sept. 28, with a consensus that "'Free Solo' depicts athletic feats that many viewers will find beyond reason - and grounds the attempts in passions that are all but universal."
It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling life as an ordinary high school student and as a new Spider-Man. His life gets even more complicated when Kingpin uses a super collider to access a parallel dimension. Soon, other Spideys from across the "Spider-Verse begin appearing in Miles' world.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action."
It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
Set in 18th century England, the story follows the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill. That relationship, however, is soon threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, and the two cousins compete to be the Queen's favourite.
With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 62 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec.14, with a consensus that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
Get a piece of the action at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Stan & Ollie
With their golden era long behind them, comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy embark on a variety hall tour of Britain and Ireland. Despite the pressures of a hectic schedule, and with the support of their wives Lucille and Ida - a formidable double act in their own right - the pair's love of performing, as well as for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public
With a 91 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Stan & Ollie" has become a favorite since its release on Dec. 28, with a consensus that "'Stan & Ollie' pays tribute to a pair of beloved entertainers with an affectionate look behind the scenes -- and a moving look at the burdens and blessings of a creative bond."
You can catch it at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Kid Who Would Be King
Alex thinks he's just another nobody--that is until he stumbles upon the mythical Sword in the Stone, Excalibur. Now, he must unite his friends and enemies into a band of knights. They join the legendary wizard Merlin to take on the wicked enchantress Morgana. With the future at stake, Alex must become the great leader he never dreamed he could be.
With an 87 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Kid Who Would Be King" has been getting attention since its release . The site's critical consensus notes that "'The Kid Who Would Be King' recalls classic all-ages adventures -- and repurposes a timeless legend -- for a thoroughly enjoyable new addition to the family movie canon."
Interested? It's playing at Century 12 Evanston/CineArts 6 and XD (1715 Maple Ave.) through Thursday, Feb. 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.