The 5 best music events in Chicago this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Chicago. From a tribute to African Diaspora music to a battle of the bands to flamenco, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---Get your heart pumping Thursday at this tribute to music of the African Diaspora. DJ Kwest On will spin tracks from greats like Celia Cruz, James Brown, Prince and more. Open to adults 21 and over.Thursday, Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, Feb. 22, 6 a.m.The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. WestFreeIf rock music is your thing, head to the Elbo Room this Thursday for Battle of the Bands and cast your vote for the winner. You'll get to watch last year's champion, Common Area Maintenance, compete to keep its title. Challengers include Missing Ted, Liquidated Damages, Studs Terkel and The Tall Guys.Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.The Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave.$12.50Calling all international music fans! Come out for opening of the 17th Annual Chicago Flamenco Festival. It includes a a showcase of Spanish wines and hors d'oeuvres plus a performance from Jesus Ortega, Manuel Pajares, Juan Manuel Moreno and Sergio Garcia.Friday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60654$30Calling all Enigma fans! Andru Donalds, Angel X and Fox Lima will take the stage this Saturday for a long-awaited concert at Copernicus Center. Expect the 90s group, which has more than 100 platinum and gold awards to its credits, to perform global hits like "Seven Lives" and "Gravity of Love."Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60630$65Catch two Southern rock groups, Saliva and Saving Abel, for a 21-and-over acoustic performance at the Elbo Room. Hailing from Memphis, Saliva has toured with the likes of Aerosmith and Kiss, and the National Hockey League featured its "Only the Strong Survive" anthem during last year's playoffs.Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60657$23