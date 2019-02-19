The 5 best music events in Chicago this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Salute at The Promontory
Get your heart pumping Thursday at this tribute to music of the African Diaspora. DJ Kwest On will spin tracks from greats like Celia Cruz, James Brown, Prince and more. Open to adults 21 and over.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 9:30 p.m.- Friday, Feb. 22, 6 a.m.
Where: The Promontory, 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. West
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Battle of the Bands
If rock music is your thing, head to the Elbo Room this Thursday for Battle of the Bands and cast your vote for the winner. You'll get to watch last year's champion, Common Area Maintenance, compete to keep its title. Challengers include Missing Ted, Liquidated Damages, Studs Terkel and The Tall Guys.
When: Thursday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave.
Price: $12.50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Opening Night: Flamenco Abierto - Flamenco from Extremadura
Calling all international music fans! Come out for opening of the 17th Annual Chicago Flamenco Festival. It includes a a showcase of Spanish wines and hors d'oeuvres plus a performance from Jesus Ortega, Manuel Pajares, Juan Manuel Moreno and Sergio Garcia.
When: Friday, Feb. 22, 7 p.m.
Where: Instituto Cervantes, 31 W. Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60654
Price: $30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Original Enigma Voices Live Tour
Calling all Enigma fans! Andru Donalds, Angel X and Fox Lima will take the stage this Saturday for a long-awaited concert at Copernicus Center. Expect the 90s group, which has more than 100 platinum and gold awards to its credits, to perform global hits like "Seven Lives" and "Gravity of Love."
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.
Where: 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, IL 60630
Price: $65
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Saliva & Saving Abel Acoustic Sets
Catch two Southern rock groups, Saliva and Saving Abel, for a 21-and-over acoustic performance at the Elbo Room. Hailing from Memphis, Saliva has toured with the likes of Aerosmith and Kiss, and the National Hockey League featured its "Only the Strong Survive" anthem during last year's playoffs.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.
Where: Elbo Room, 2871 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60657
Price: $23
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets