The 55th annual Chicago International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The 55th Chicago International Film Festival starts Wednesday.

Janet Davies was joined by two of the festival's directors to tell us about this year's event.

The annual cinema celebration will feature 175 amazing film creations and workshops from more than 60 countries over 11 days.

The directors said the programming team considered over 6,000 films before narrowing it down to the selections that will be featured at the festival.

The festival will open with "Motherless Brooklyn" by Edward Norton at AMC River East 21 and will run until Thursday.

For more information, check out the interview attached to this article. To see the full schedule or to buy tickets, click here.
