The best 3 sports and fitness events in Chicago this week | Hoodline

Photo: Ev/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to get fit?

From an ugly sweater run to a Chicago Bulls game, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Fleet Feet Running Club: Ugly Sweater Run With Brooks Running





This Tuesday, don't wait until the new year to make fitness a priority--and put that ugly sweater to good use.

Show it off during this five mile run with Brooks Running and you might just win a holiday surprise. Expect Beer, wine, cookies and giveaways.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Fleet Feet Old Town, 1706 N. Wells St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Three Point Shootout Chicago





This Friday, watch contestants shoot fifteen basketballs in one minute. The RiseUp Basketball Tournament includes 64 brackets, and winners of each will advance to the semifinals the chance to win up to $1,000.

When: Friday, Dec. 21, 2-4 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chicago Bulls Basketball





This Wednesday, watch the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center. During the game, enjoy plenty of food from Legacy Burger, Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria and Gibson's Angus sliders plus drinks from 15 local bars.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.
Where: United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.
Price: $23.52- $65.52 (discounted tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
