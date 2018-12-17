The best 3 sports and fitness events in Chicago this week | Hoodline

Fleet Feet Running Club: Ugly Sweater Run With Brooks Running

Three Point Shootout Chicago

Chicago Bulls Basketball

Looking to get fit?From an ugly sweater run to a Chicago Bulls game, there's plenty to do when it comes to sports and fitness activities coming up in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown.---This Tuesday, don't wait until the new year to make fitness a priority--and put that ugly sweater to good use.Show it off during this five mile run with Brooks Running and you might just win a holiday surprise. Expect Beer, wine, cookies and giveaways.Tuesday, Dec. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Fleet Feet Old Town, 1706 N. Wells St.FreeThis Friday, watch contestants shoot fifteen basketballs in one minute. The RiseUp Basketball Tournament includes 64 brackets, and winners of each will advance to the semifinals the chance to win up to $1,000.Friday, Dec. 21, 2-4 p.m.United Center, 1901 W. MadisonFreeThis Wednesday, watch the Chicago Bulls take on the Brooklyn Nets at the United Center. During the game, enjoy plenty of food from Legacy Burger, Woodgrain Neapolitan Pizzeria and Gibson's Angus sliders plus drinks from 15 local bars.Wednesday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.United Center, 1901 W. Madison St.$23.52- $65.52 (discounted tickets)